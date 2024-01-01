Haitian gourdes to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert HTG to VND at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ₫194.1 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:55
HTG to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 HTG to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High194.0830194.0830
Low192.4890186.5680
Average193.3233190.0737
Change0.83%2.17%
1 HTG to VND stats

The performance of HTG to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 194.0830 and a 30 day low of 192.4890. This means the 30 day average was 193.3233. The change for HTG to VND was 0.83.

The performance of HTG to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 194.0830 and a 90 day low of 186.5680. This means the 90 day average was 190.0737. The change for HTG to VND was 2.17.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1231.3990.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.4991.0420.58862.8550.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6560.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95510.56460.3210.6771.099

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Vietnamese Dong
1 HTG194.08300 VND
5 HTG970.41500 VND
10 HTG1,940.83000 VND
20 HTG3,881.66000 VND
50 HTG9,704.15000 VND
100 HTG19,408.30000 VND
250 HTG48,520.75000 VND
500 HTG97,041.50000 VND
1000 HTG194,083.00000 VND
2000 HTG388,166.00000 VND
5000 HTG970,415.00000 VND
10000 HTG1,940,830.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Haitian Gourde
1000 VND5.15242 HTG
2000 VND10.30484 HTG
5000 VND25.76210 HTG
10000 VND51.52420 HTG
20000 VND103.04840 HTG
50000 VND257.62100 HTG
100000 VND515.24200 HTG
200000 VND1,030.48400 HTG
500000 VND2,576.21000 HTG
1000000 VND5,152.42000 HTG
2000000 VND10,304.84000 HTG
5000000 VND25,762.10000 HTG