Haitian gourdes to Bahraini dinars today

Convert HTG to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
2.856 bhd

1.000 HTG = 0.002856 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.411.4721.6620.96918.195
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8561.7231.9461.13421.304
1 USD0.920.786183.1551.3541.5290.89116.735
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bahraini Dinar
1 HTG0.00286 BHD
5 HTG0.01428 BHD
10 HTG0.02856 BHD
20 HTG0.05712 BHD
50 HTG0.14280 BHD
100 HTG0.28560 BHD
250 HTG0.71400 BHD
500 HTG1.42799 BHD
1000 HTG2.85598 BHD
2000 HTG5.71196 BHD
5000 HTG14.27990 BHD
10000 HTG28.55980 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Haitian Gourde
1 BHD350.14300 HTG
5 BHD1,750.71500 HTG
10 BHD3,501.43000 HTG
20 BHD7,002.86000 HTG
50 BHD17,507.15000 HTG
100 BHD35,014.30000 HTG
250 BHD87,535.75000 HTG
500 BHD175,071.50000 HTG
1000 BHD350,143.00000 HTG
2000 BHD700,286.00000 HTG
5000 BHD1,750,715.00000 HTG
10000 BHD3,501,430.00000 HTG