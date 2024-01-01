Haitian gourdes to Norwegian kroner today

Convert HTG to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
80.29 nok

1.000 HTG = 0.08029 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.3418.7171.3510.78383.1280.9171.522
1 SGD0.746113.9651.0080.58462.0240.6841.136
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0720.0424.4410.0490.081
1 CAD0.740.99213.85810.5861.5470.6791.127

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Norwegian Krone
1 HTG0.08029 NOK
5 HTG0.40144 NOK
10 HTG0.80287 NOK
20 HTG1.60575 NOK
50 HTG4.01437 NOK
100 HTG8.02873 NOK
250 HTG20.07183 NOK
500 HTG40.14365 NOK
1000 HTG80.28730 NOK
2000 HTG160.57460 NOK
5000 HTG401.43650 NOK
10000 HTG802.87300 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Haitian Gourde
1 NOK12.45530 HTG
5 NOK62.27650 HTG
10 NOK124.55300 HTG
20 NOK249.10600 HTG
50 NOK622.76500 HTG
100 NOK1,245.53000 HTG
250 NOK3,113.82500 HTG
500 NOK6,227.65000 HTG
1000 NOK12,455.30000 HTG
2000 NOK24,910.60000 HTG
5000 NOK62,276.50000 HTG
10000 NOK124,553.00000 HTG