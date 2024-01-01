20 Haitian gourdes to Norwegian kroner

Convert HTG to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 htg
1.63 nok

G1.000 HTG = kr0.08134 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:03
HTG to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 HTG to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08360.0840
Low0.07960.0796
Average0.08120.0813
Change-2.61%2.00%
1 HTG to NOK stats

The performance of HTG to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0836 and a 30 day low of 0.0796. This means the 30 day average was 0.0812. The change for HTG to NOK was -2.61.

The performance of HTG to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0840 and a 90 day low of 0.0796. This means the 90 day average was 0.0813. The change for HTG to NOK was 2.00.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Norwegian Krone
1 HTG0.08134 NOK
5 HTG0.40671 NOK
10 HTG0.81342 NOK
20 HTG1.62684 NOK
50 HTG4.06709 NOK
100 HTG8.13418 NOK
250 HTG20.33545 NOK
500 HTG40.67090 NOK
1000 HTG81.34180 NOK
2000 HTG162.68360 NOK
5000 HTG406.70900 NOK
10000 HTG813.41800 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Haitian Gourde
1 NOK12.29380 HTG
5 NOK61.46900 HTG
10 NOK122.93800 HTG
20 NOK245.87600 HTG
50 NOK614.69000 HTG
100 NOK1,229.38000 HTG
250 NOK3,073.45000 HTG
500 NOK6,146.90000 HTG
1000 NOK12,293.80000 HTG
2000 NOK24,587.60000 HTG
5000 NOK61,469.00000 HTG
10000 NOK122,938.00000 HTG