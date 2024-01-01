Haitian gourdes to Ugandan shillings today

Convert HTG to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
29,380 ugx

1.000 HTG = 29.38 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.3418.6881.350.78383.1080.9171.522
1 SGD0.746113.9461.0080.58462.0210.6841.136
1 ZAR0.0540.07210.0720.0424.4470.0490.081
1 CAD0.7410.99213.8410.5861.5480.6791.127

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ugandan Shilling
1 HTG29.38020 UGX
5 HTG146.90100 UGX
10 HTG293.80200 UGX
20 HTG587.60400 UGX
50 HTG1,469.01000 UGX
100 HTG2,938.02000 UGX
250 HTG7,345.05000 UGX
500 HTG14,690.10000 UGX
1000 HTG29,380.20000 UGX
2000 HTG58,760.40000 UGX
5000 HTG146,901.00000 UGX
10000 HTG293,802.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Haitian Gourde
1 UGX0.03404 HTG
5 UGX0.17018 HTG
10 UGX0.34037 HTG
20 UGX0.68073 HTG
50 UGX1.70183 HTG
100 UGX3.40365 HTG
250 UGX8.50913 HTG
500 UGX17.01825 HTG
1000 UGX34.03650 HTG
2000 UGX68.07300 HTG
5000 UGX170.18250 HTG
10000 UGX340.36500 HTG