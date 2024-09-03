Haitian gourde to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Ugandan shillings is currently 28.437 today, reflecting a 0.489% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 0.285% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 28.450 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 28.248 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.451% increase in value.