Haitian gourdes to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert HTG to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
630.00 btn

1.000 HTG = 0.6300 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.7771.3530.78583.1550.9191.526
1 SGD0.745113.9911.0080.58561.9610.6851.137
1 ZAR0.0530.07110.0720.0424.4290.0490.081
1 CAD0.7390.99213.88310.5861.4820.681.129

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HTG0.63000 BTN
5 HTG3.14999 BTN
10 HTG6.29997 BTN
20 HTG12.59994 BTN
50 HTG31.49985 BTN
100 HTG62.99970 BTN
250 HTG157.49925 BTN
500 HTG314.99850 BTN
1000 HTG629.99700 BTN
2000 HTG1,259.99400 BTN
5000 HTG3,149.98500 BTN
10000 HTG6,299.97000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Haitian Gourde
1 BTN1.58731 HTG
5 BTN7.93655 HTG
10 BTN15.87310 HTG
20 BTN31.74620 HTG
50 BTN79.36550 HTG
100 BTN158.73100 HTG
250 BTN396.82750 HTG
500 BTN793.65500 HTG
1000 BTN1,587.31000 HTG
2000 BTN3,174.62000 HTG
5000 BTN7,936.55000 HTG
10000 BTN15,873.10000 HTG