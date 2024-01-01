10 thousand Haitian gourdes to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert HTG to BTN at the real exchange rate

10,000 htg
6,404.95 btn

G1.000 HTG = Nu.0.6405 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
HTG to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 HTG to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.64050.6405
Low0.63730.6287
Average0.63840.6350
Change0.38%1.88%
1 HTG to BTN stats

The performance of HTG to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6405 and a 30 day low of 0.6373. This means the 30 day average was 0.6384. The change for HTG to BTN was 0.38.

The performance of HTG to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6405 and a 90 day low of 0.6287. This means the 90 day average was 0.6350. The change for HTG to BTN was 1.88.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HTG0.64050 BTN
5 HTG3.20248 BTN
10 HTG6.40495 BTN
20 HTG12.80990 BTN
50 HTG32.02475 BTN
100 HTG64.04950 BTN
250 HTG160.12375 BTN
500 HTG320.24750 BTN
1000 HTG640.49500 BTN
2000 HTG1,280.99000 BTN
5000 HTG3,202.47500 BTN
10000 HTG6,404.95000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Haitian Gourde
1 BTN1.56129 HTG
5 BTN7.80645 HTG
10 BTN15.61290 HTG
20 BTN31.22580 HTG
50 BTN78.06450 HTG
100 BTN156.12900 HTG
250 BTN390.32250 HTG
500 BTN780.64500 HTG
1000 BTN1,561.29000 HTG
2000 BTN3,122.58000 HTG
5000 BTN7,806.45000 HTG
10000 BTN15,612.90000 HTG