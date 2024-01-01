Haitian gourdes to Mauritian rupees today

Convert HTG to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
349.20 mur

1.000 HTG = 0.3492 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34118.7421.3520.78483.1230.9181.524
1 SGD0.746113.9761.0080.58461.9840.6851.137
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0720.0424.4350.0490.081
1 CAD0.740.99213.86410.5861.4860.6791.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Mauritian Rupee
1 HTG0.34920 MUR
5 HTG1.74599 MUR
10 HTG3.49197 MUR
20 HTG6.98394 MUR
50 HTG17.45985 MUR
100 HTG34.91970 MUR
250 HTG87.29925 MUR
500 HTG174.59850 MUR
1000 HTG349.19700 MUR
2000 HTG698.39400 MUR
5000 HTG1,745.98500 MUR
10000 HTG3,491.97000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Haitian Gourde
1 MUR2.86371 HTG
5 MUR14.31855 HTG
10 MUR28.63710 HTG
20 MUR57.27420 HTG
50 MUR143.18550 HTG
100 MUR286.37100 HTG
250 MUR715.92750 HTG
500 MUR1,431.85500 HTG
1000 MUR2,863.71000 HTG
2000 MUR5,727.42000 HTG
5000 MUR14,318.55000 HTG
10000 MUR28,637.10000 HTG