Haitian gourdes to Mexican pesos today

Convert HTG to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
126.49 mxn

1.000 HTG = 0.1265 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:44
Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34118.7421.3520.78483.1230.9181.524
1 SGD0.746113.9761.0080.58461.9840.6851.137
1 ZAR0.0530.07210.0720.0424.4350.0490.081
1 CAD0.740.99213.86410.5861.4860.6791.128

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Mexican Peso
1 HTG0.12649 MXN
5 HTG0.63244 MXN
10 HTG1.26489 MXN
20 HTG2.52978 MXN
50 HTG6.32445 MXN
100 HTG12.64890 MXN
250 HTG31.62225 MXN
500 HTG63.24450 MXN
1000 HTG126.48900 MXN
2000 HTG252.97800 MXN
5000 HTG632.44500 MXN
10000 HTG1,264.89000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Haitian Gourde
1 MXN7.90585 HTG
5 MXN39.52925 HTG
10 MXN79.05850 HTG
20 MXN158.11700 HTG
50 MXN395.29250 HTG
100 MXN790.58500 HTG
250 MXN1,976.46250 HTG
500 MXN3,952.92500 HTG
1000 MXN7,905.85000 HTG
2000 MXN15,811.70000 HTG
5000 MXN39,529.25000 HTG
10000 MXN79,058.50000 HTG