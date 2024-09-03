Haitian gourde to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Haitian gourde to Mexican pesos is currently 0.152 today, reflecting a 1.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Haitian gourde has remained relatively stable, with a 2.424% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Haitian gourde to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 0.152 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.148 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.788% decrease in value.