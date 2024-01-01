Haitian gourdes to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert HTG to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
54.54 cny

1.000 HTG = 0.05454 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 HTG0.05454 CNY
5 HTG0.27269 CNY
10 HTG0.54539 CNY
20 HTG1.09077 CNY
50 HTG2.72693 CNY
100 HTG5.45385 CNY
250 HTG13.63463 CNY
500 HTG27.26925 CNY
1000 HTG54.53850 CNY
2000 HTG109.07700 CNY
5000 HTG272.69250 CNY
10000 HTG545.38500 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Haitian Gourde
1 CNY18.33570 HTG
5 CNY91.67850 HTG
10 CNY183.35700 HTG
20 CNY366.71400 HTG
50 CNY916.78500 HTG
100 CNY1,833.57000 HTG
250 CNY4,583.92500 HTG
500 CNY9,167.85000 HTG
1000 CNY18,335.70000 HTG
2000 CNY36,671.40000 HTG
5000 CNY91,678.50000 HTG
10000 CNY183,357.00000 HTG