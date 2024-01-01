Haitian gourdes to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert HTG to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
4,557 xof

1.000 HTG = 4.557 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:49
How to convert Haitian gourdes to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 HTG4.55668 XOF
5 HTG22.78340 XOF
10 HTG45.56680 XOF
20 HTG91.13360 XOF
50 HTG227.83400 XOF
100 HTG455.66800 XOF
250 HTG1,139.17000 XOF
500 HTG2,278.34000 XOF
1000 HTG4,556.68000 XOF
2000 HTG9,113.36000 XOF
5000 HTG22,783.40000 XOF
10000 HTG45,566.80000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Haitian Gourde
1 XOF0.21946 HTG
5 XOF1.09729 HTG
10 XOF2.19458 HTG
20 XOF4.38916 HTG
50 XOF10.97290 HTG
100 XOF21.94580 HTG
250 XOF54.86450 HTG
500 XOF109.72900 HTG
1000 XOF219.45800 HTG
2000 XOF438.91600 HTG
5000 XOF1,097.29000 HTG
10000 XOF2,194.58000 HTG