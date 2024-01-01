Haitian gourdes to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert HTG to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
76.06 mad

1.000 HTG = 0.07606 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Moroccan Dirham
1 HTG0.07606 MAD
5 HTG0.38032 MAD
10 HTG0.76063 MAD
20 HTG1.52126 MAD
50 HTG3.80316 MAD
100 HTG7.60632 MAD
250 HTG19.01580 MAD
500 HTG38.03160 MAD
1000 HTG76.06320 MAD
2000 HTG152.12640 MAD
5000 HTG380.31600 MAD
10000 HTG760.63200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Haitian Gourde
1 MAD13.14700 HTG
5 MAD65.73500 HTG
10 MAD131.47000 HTG
20 MAD262.94000 HTG
50 MAD657.35000 HTG
100 MAD1,314.70000 HTG
250 MAD3,286.75000 HTG
500 MAD6,573.50000 HTG
1000 MAD13,147.00000 HTG
2000 MAD26,294.00000 HTG
5000 MAD65,735.00000 HTG
10000 MAD131,470.00000 HTG