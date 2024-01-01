50 Haitian gourdes to Moroccan dirhams

Convert HTG to MAD at the real exchange rate

50 htg
3.72 mad

G1.000 HTG = د.م.0.07441 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:56
HTG to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MAD
1 HTG to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07500.0757
Low0.07330.0733
Average0.07420.0748
Change-0.85%-0.42%
1 HTG to MAD stats

The performance of HTG to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0750 and a 30 day low of 0.0733. This means the 30 day average was 0.0742. The change for HTG to MAD was -0.85.

The performance of HTG to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0757 and a 90 day low of 0.0733. This means the 90 day average was 0.0748. The change for HTG to MAD was -0.42.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Moroccan Dirham
1 HTG0.07441 MAD
5 HTG0.37203 MAD
10 HTG0.74406 MAD
20 HTG1.48812 MAD
50 HTG3.72031 MAD
100 HTG7.44061 MAD
250 HTG18.60153 MAD
500 HTG37.20305 MAD
1000 HTG74.40610 MAD
2000 HTG148.81220 MAD
5000 HTG372.03050 MAD
10000 HTG744.06100 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Haitian Gourde
1 MAD13.43980 HTG
5 MAD67.19900 HTG
10 MAD134.39800 HTG
20 MAD268.79600 HTG
50 MAD671.99000 HTG
100 MAD1,343.98000 HTG
250 MAD3,359.95000 HTG
500 MAD6,719.90000 HTG
1000 MAD13,439.80000 HTG
2000 MAD26,879.60000 HTG
5000 MAD67,199.00000 HTG
10000 MAD134,398.00000 HTG