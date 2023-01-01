20 Moroccan dirhams to Haitian gourdes

Convert MAD to HTG at the real exchange rate

20 mad
262.41 htg

1.00000 MAD = 13.12030 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86751.094191.20141.488191.660750.96518.7053
1 GBP1.1527411.26125105.1351.715551.914471.1123921.563
1 USD0.9140.792864183.35751.36021.517910.8817517.0965
1 INR0.01096470.009511610.011996510.01631770.01820970.01057790.205099

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Haitian Gourde
1 MAD13.12030 HTG
5 MAD65.60150 HTG
10 MAD131.20300 HTG
20 MAD262.40600 HTG
50 MAD656.01500 HTG
100 MAD1312.03000 HTG
250 MAD3280.07500 HTG
500 MAD6560.15000 HTG
1000 MAD13120.30000 HTG
2000 MAD26240.60000 HTG
5000 MAD65601.50000 HTG
10000 MAD131203.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Moroccan Dirham
1 HTG0.07622 MAD
5 HTG0.38109 MAD
10 HTG0.76218 MAD
20 HTG1.52436 MAD
50 HTG3.81090 MAD
100 HTG7.62179 MAD
250 HTG19.05448 MAD
500 HTG38.10895 MAD
1000 HTG76.21790 MAD
2000 HTG152.43580 MAD
5000 HTG381.08950 MAD
10000 HTG762.17900 MAD