Haitian gourdes to Lebanese pounds today

Convert HTG to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
679,075 lbp

1.000 HTG = 679.1 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
How to convert Haitian gourdes to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Lebanese Pound
1 HTG679.07500 LBP
5 HTG3,395.37500 LBP
10 HTG6,790.75000 LBP
20 HTG13,581.50000 LBP
50 HTG33,953.75000 LBP
100 HTG67,907.50000 LBP
250 HTG169,768.75000 LBP
500 HTG339,537.50000 LBP
1000 HTG679,075.00000 LBP
2000 HTG1,358,150.00000 LBP
5000 HTG3,395,375.00000 LBP
10000 HTG6,790,750.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Haitian Gourde
1 LBP0.00147 HTG
5 LBP0.00736 HTG
10 LBP0.01473 HTG
20 LBP0.02945 HTG
50 LBP0.07363 HTG
100 LBP0.14726 HTG
250 LBP0.36815 HTG
500 LBP0.73630 HTG
1000 LBP1.47259 HTG
2000 LBP2.94518 HTG
5000 LBP7.36295 HTG
10000 LBP14.72590 HTG