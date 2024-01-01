Haitian gourdes to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert HTG to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
3,413.56 kzt

1.000 HTG = 3.414 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08990.531.4731.6610.96918.187
1 GBP1.17111.276106.0321.7251.9451.13421.301
1 USD0.9180.784183.1231.3521.5250.88916.699
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourde

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 HTG3.41356 KZT
5 HTG17.06780 KZT
10 HTG34.13560 KZT
20 HTG68.27120 KZT
50 HTG170.67800 KZT
100 HTG341.35600 KZT
250 HTG853.39000 KZT
500 HTG1,706.78000 KZT
1000 HTG3,413.56000 KZT
2000 HTG6,827.12000 KZT
5000 HTG17,067.80000 KZT
10000 HTG34,135.60000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Haitian Gourde
1 KZT0.29295 HTG
5 KZT1.46475 HTG
10 KZT2.92949 HTG
20 KZT5.85898 HTG
50 KZT14.64745 HTG
100 KZT29.29490 HTG
250 KZT73.23725 HTG
500 KZT146.47450 HTG
1000 KZT292.94900 HTG
2000 KZT585.89800 HTG
5000 KZT1,464.74500 HTG
10000 KZT2,929.49000 HTG