Haitian gourdes to Bulgarian levs today

Convert HTG to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 htg
13.63 bgn

1.000 HTG = 0.01363 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:36
Track the exchange rate
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bulgarian Lev
1 HTG0.01363 BGN
5 HTG0.06815 BGN
10 HTG0.13631 BGN
20 HTG0.27261 BGN
50 HTG0.68154 BGN
100 HTG1.36307 BGN
250 HTG3.40768 BGN
500 HTG6.81535 BGN
1000 HTG13.63070 BGN
2000 HTG27.26140 BGN
5000 HTG68.15350 BGN
10000 HTG136.30700 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Haitian Gourde
1 BGN73.36350 HTG
5 BGN366.81750 HTG
10 BGN733.63500 HTG
20 BGN1,467.27000 HTG
50 BGN3,668.17500 HTG
100 BGN7,336.35000 HTG
250 BGN18,340.87500 HTG
500 BGN36,681.75000 HTG
1000 BGN73,363.50000 HTG
2000 BGN146,727.00000 HTG
5000 BGN366,817.50000 HTG
10000 BGN733,635.00000 HTG