2,000 Bermudan dollars to Russian rubles

Convert BMD to RUB at the real exchange rate

2,000 bmd
177,200.40 rub

$1.000 BMD = руб88.60 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
We can't send money between these currencies

BMD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BMD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High88.600292.6938
Low84.875083.5001
Average86.852588.2658
Change1.02%-4.42%
1 BMD to RUB stats

The performance of BMD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.6002 and a 30 day low of 84.8750. This means the 30 day average was 86.8525. The change for BMD to RUB was 1.02.

The performance of BMD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 92.6938 and a 90 day low of 83.5001. This means the 90 day average was 88.2658. The change for BMD to RUB was -4.42.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bermudan Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BMD88.60020 RUB
5 BMD443.00100 RUB
10 BMD886.00200 RUB
20 BMD1,772.00400 RUB
50 BMD4,430.01000 RUB
100 BMD8,860.02000 RUB
250 BMD22,150.05000 RUB
500 BMD44,300.10000 RUB
1000 BMD88,600.20000 RUB
2000 BMD177,200.40000 RUB
5000 BMD443,001.00000 RUB
10000 BMD886,002.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Bermudan Dollar
1 RUB0.01129 BMD
5 RUB0.05643 BMD
10 RUB0.11287 BMD
20 RUB0.22573 BMD
50 RUB0.56434 BMD
100 RUB1.12867 BMD
250 RUB2.82168 BMD
500 RUB5.64335 BMD
1000 RUB11.28670 BMD
2000 RUB22.57340 BMD
5000 RUB56.43350 BMD
10000 RUB112.86700 BMD