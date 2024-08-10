Bermudan dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bermudan dollar to Russian rubles is currently 88.600 today, reflecting a 2.122% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bermudan dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 3.822% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bermudan dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 88.675 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 84.733 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.859% increase in value.