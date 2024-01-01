Aruban florins to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert AWG to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
22,256.30 mru

1.000 AWG = 22.26 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:59
How to convert Aruban florins to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AWG22.25630 MRU
5 AWG111.28150 MRU
10 AWG222.56300 MRU
20 AWG445.12600 MRU
50 AWG1,112.81500 MRU
100 AWG2,225.63000 MRU
250 AWG5,564.07500 MRU
500 AWG11,128.15000 MRU
1000 AWG22,256.30000 MRU
2000 AWG44,512.60000 MRU
5000 AWG111,281.50000 MRU
10000 AWG222,563.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Aruban Florin
1 MRU0.04493 AWG
5 MRU0.22466 AWG
10 MRU0.44931 AWG
20 MRU0.89862 AWG
50 MRU2.24656 AWG
100 MRU4.49312 AWG
250 MRU11.23280 AWG
500 MRU22.46560 AWG
1000 MRU44.93120 AWG
2000 MRU89.86240 AWG
5000 MRU224.65600 AWG
10000 MRU449.31200 AWG