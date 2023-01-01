1 Mauritanian ouguiya to Aruban florins

Convert MRU to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 mru
0.05 awg

1.00000 MRU = 0.04564 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Aruban Florin
1 MRU0.04564 AWG
5 MRU0.22819 AWG
10 MRU0.45638 AWG
20 MRU0.91276 AWG
50 MRU2.28189 AWG
100 MRU4.56378 AWG
250 MRU11.40945 AWG
500 MRU22.81890 AWG
1000 MRU45.63780 AWG
2000 MRU91.27560 AWG
5000 MRU228.18900 AWG
10000 MRU456.37800 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 AWG21.91170 MRU
5 AWG109.55850 MRU
10 AWG219.11700 MRU
20 AWG438.23400 MRU
50 AWG1095.58500 MRU
100 AWG2191.17000 MRU
250 AWG5477.92500 MRU
500 AWG10955.85000 MRU
1000 AWG21911.70000 MRU
2000 AWG43823.40000 MRU
5000 AWG109558.50000 MRU
10000 AWG219117.00000 MRU