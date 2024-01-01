Armenian drams to Turkish liras today

Convert AMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
80.78 try

1.000 AMD = 0.08078 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08790.2931.4761.6640.96618.25
1 GBP1.1711.272105.651.7271.9471.1321.354
1 USD0.920.786183.0811.3581.5310.88916.792
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkish Lira
1 AMD0.08078 TRY
5 AMD0.40392 TRY
10 AMD0.80784 TRY
20 AMD1.61567 TRY
50 AMD4.03918 TRY
100 AMD8.07836 TRY
250 AMD20.19590 TRY
500 AMD40.39180 TRY
1000 AMD80.78360 TRY
2000 AMD161.56720 TRY
5000 AMD403.91800 TRY
10000 AMD807.83600 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Armenian Dram
1 TRY12.37870 AMD
5 TRY61.89350 AMD
10 TRY123.78700 AMD
20 TRY247.57400 AMD
50 TRY618.93500 AMD
100 TRY1,237.87000 AMD
250 TRY3,094.67500 AMD
500 TRY6,189.35000 AMD
1000 TRY12,378.70000 AMD
2000 TRY24,757.40000 AMD
5000 TRY61,893.50000 AMD
10000 TRY123,787.00000 AMD