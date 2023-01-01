Armenian drams to Turkish liras today

Convert AMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
71.22 try

1.00000 AMD = 0.07122 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:12
How to convert Armenian drams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkish Lira
1 AMD0.07122 TRY
5 AMD0.35608 TRY
10 AMD0.71215 TRY
20 AMD1.42430 TRY
50 AMD3.56076 TRY
100 AMD7.12152 TRY
250 AMD17.80380 TRY
500 AMD35.60760 TRY
1000 AMD71.21520 TRY
2000 AMD142.43040 TRY
5000 AMD356.07600 TRY
10000 AMD712.15200 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Armenian Dram
1 TRY14.04190 AMD
5 TRY70.20950 AMD
10 TRY140.41900 AMD
20 TRY280.83800 AMD
50 TRY702.09500 AMD
100 TRY1404.19000 AMD
250 TRY3510.47500 AMD
500 TRY7020.95000 AMD
1000 TRY14041.90000 AMD
2000 TRY28083.80000 AMD
5000 TRY70209.50000 AMD
10000 TRY140419.00000 AMD