50 Armenian drams to Turkish liras

Convert AMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

50 amd
4.39 try

֏1.000 AMD = TL0.08779 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AMD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 AMD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08800.0880
Low0.08560.0831
Average0.08690.0853
Change2.60%5.65%
View full history

1 AMD to TRY stats

The performance of AMD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0880 and a 30 day low of 0.0856. This means the 30 day average was 0.0869. The change for AMD to TRY was 2.60.

The performance of AMD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0880 and a 90 day low of 0.0831. This means the 90 day average was 0.0853. The change for AMD to TRY was 5.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8411.10592.6141.491.6310.9421.754
1 GBP1.18911.313110.11.7711.9391.11725.861
1 USD0.9050.762183.8441.3491.4770.85119.694
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.235

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkish Lira
1 AMD0.08779 TRY
5 AMD0.43896 TRY
10 AMD0.87791 TRY
20 AMD1.75582 TRY
50 AMD4.38956 TRY
100 AMD8.77911 TRY
250 AMD21.94778 TRY
500 AMD43.89555 TRY
1000 AMD87.79110 TRY
2000 AMD175.58220 TRY
5000 AMD438.95550 TRY
10000 AMD877.91100 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Armenian Dram
1 TRY11.39070 AMD
5 TRY56.95350 AMD
10 TRY113.90700 AMD
20 TRY227.81400 AMD
50 TRY569.53500 AMD
100 TRY1,139.07000 AMD
250 TRY2,847.67500 AMD
500 TRY5,695.35000 AMD
1000 TRY11,390.70000 AMD
2000 TRY22,781.40000 AMD
5000 TRY56,953.50000 AMD
10000 TRY113,907.00000 AMD