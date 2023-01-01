20 Turkish liras to Armenian drams

Convert TRY to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 try
278.75 amd

1.00000 TRY = 13.93750 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.918750.786782285.12583.2651.34973.672430.9
1 EUR1.088410.8565310.3390.62561.469013.9970433.6316
1 GBP1.2711.167541362.394105.831.715474.6676239.2739
1 PKR0.003507230.003222380.0027594310.292030.004733710.012880.108374

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Armenian Dram
1 TRY13.93750 AMD
5 TRY69.68750 AMD
10 TRY139.37500 AMD
20 TRY278.75000 AMD
50 TRY696.87500 AMD
100 TRY1393.75000 AMD
250 TRY3484.37500 AMD
500 TRY6968.75000 AMD
1000 TRY13937.50000 AMD
2000 TRY27875.00000 AMD
5000 TRY69687.50000 AMD
10000 TRY139375.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkish Lira
1 AMD0.07175 TRY
5 AMD0.35874 TRY
10 AMD0.71749 TRY
20 AMD1.43498 TRY
50 AMD3.58744 TRY
100 AMD7.17488 TRY
250 AMD17.93720 TRY
500 AMD35.87440 TRY
1000 AMD71.74880 TRY
2000 AMD143.49760 TRY
5000 AMD358.74400 TRY
10000 AMD717.48800 TRY