250 Armenian drams to Turkish liras

Convert AMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

250 amd
17.94 try

1.00000 AMD = 0.07176 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
How to convert Armenian drams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Turkish Lira
1 AMD0.07176 TRY
5 AMD0.35882 TRY
10 AMD0.71764 TRY
20 AMD1.43527 TRY
50 AMD3.58819 TRY
100 AMD7.17637 TRY
250 AMD17.94093 TRY
500 AMD35.88185 TRY
1000 AMD71.76370 TRY
2000 AMD143.52740 TRY
5000 AMD358.81850 TRY
10000 AMD717.63700 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Armenian Dram
1 TRY13.93460 AMD
5 TRY69.67300 AMD
10 TRY139.34600 AMD
20 TRY278.69200 AMD
50 TRY696.73000 AMD
100 TRY1393.46000 AMD
250 TRY3483.65000 AMD
500 TRY6967.30000 AMD
1000 TRY13934.60000 AMD
2000 TRY27869.20000 AMD
5000 TRY69673.00000 AMD
10000 TRY139346.00000 AMD