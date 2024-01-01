Armenian drams to Croatian kunas today

1,000 amd
17.51 hrk

1.000 AMD = 0.01751 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Croatian Kuna
1 AMD0.01751 HRK
5 AMD0.08756 HRK
10 AMD0.17513 HRK
20 AMD0.35026 HRK
50 AMD0.87565 HRK
100 AMD1.75129 HRK
250 AMD4.37823 HRK
500 AMD8.75645 HRK
1000 AMD17.51290 HRK
2000 AMD35.02580 HRK
5000 AMD87.56450 HRK
10000 AMD175.12900 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Armenian Dram
1 HRK57.10080 AMD
5 HRK285.50400 AMD
10 HRK571.00800 AMD
20 HRK1,142.01600 AMD
50 HRK2,855.04000 AMD
100 HRK5,710.08000 AMD
250 HRK14,275.20000 AMD
500 HRK28,550.40000 AMD
1000 HRK57,100.80000 AMD
2000 HRK114,201.60000 AMD
5000 HRK285,504.00000 AMD
10000 HRK571,008.00000 AMD