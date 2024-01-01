1 thousand Croatian kunas to Armenian drams

Convert HRK to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
55,123.30 amd

kn1.000 HRK = ֏55.12 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AMD
1 HRK to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High55.355055.3741
Low55.123755.0984
Average55.244055.2458
Change-0.31%-0.19%
View full history

1 HRK to AMD stats

The performance of HRK to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.3550 and a 30 day low of 55.1237. This means the 30 day average was 55.2440. The change for HRK to AMD was -0.31.

The performance of HRK to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.3741 and a 90 day low of 55.0984. This means the 90 day average was 55.2458. The change for HRK to AMD was -0.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3521.3090.9061.4840.7631.61617.891
1 CAD0.7410.9680.671.0970.5641.19513.233
1 SGD0.7641.03310.6921.1340.5831.23413.67
1 EUR1.1041.4921.44411.6370.8421.78319.746

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Armenian Dram
1 HRK55.12330 AMD
5 HRK275.61650 AMD
10 HRK551.23300 AMD
20 HRK1,102.46600 AMD
50 HRK2,756.16500 AMD
100 HRK5,512.33000 AMD
250 HRK13,780.82500 AMD
500 HRK27,561.65000 AMD
1000 HRK55,123.30000 AMD
2000 HRK110,246.60000 AMD
5000 HRK275,616.50000 AMD
10000 HRK551,233.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Croatian Kuna
1 AMD0.01814 HRK
5 AMD0.09071 HRK
10 AMD0.18141 HRK
20 AMD0.36282 HRK
50 AMD0.90706 HRK
100 AMD1.81411 HRK
250 AMD4.53528 HRK
500 AMD9.07055 HRK
1000 AMD18.14110 HRK
2000 AMD36.28220 HRK
5000 AMD90.70550 HRK
10000 AMD181.41100 HRK