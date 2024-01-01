50 Croatian kunas to Armenian drams
Convert HRK to AMD at the real exchange rate
HRK to AMD conversion chart
1 HRK = 55.12840 AMD
0
|1 HRK to AMD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|55.3550
|55.3741
|Low
|55.1237
|55.0984
|Average
|55.2440
|55.2458
|Change
|-0.31%
|-0.19%
1 HRK to AMD stats
The performance of HRK to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 55.3550 and a 30 day low of 55.1237. This means the 30 day average was 55.2440. The change for HRK to AMD was -0.31.
The performance of HRK to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 55.3741 and a 90 day low of 55.0984. This means the 90 day average was 55.2458. The change for HRK to AMD was -0.19.
|Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Armenian Dram
|1 HRK
|55.12840 AMD
|5 HRK
|275.64200 AMD
|10 HRK
|551.28400 AMD
|20 HRK
|1,102.56800 AMD
|50 HRK
|2,756.42000 AMD
|100 HRK
|5,512.84000 AMD
|250 HRK
|13,782.10000 AMD
|500 HRK
|27,564.20000 AMD
|1000 HRK
|55,128.40000 AMD
|2000 HRK
|110,256.80000 AMD
|5000 HRK
|275,642.00000 AMD
|10000 HRK
|551,284.00000 AMD