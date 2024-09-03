Croatian kuna to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Armenian drams is currently 55.128 today, reflecting a -0.088% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.155% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 55.468 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 55.119 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.376% decrease in value.