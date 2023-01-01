Armenian drams to Croatian kunas today

Convert AMD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
17.48 hrk

1.00000 AMD = 0.01748 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:03
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8751.0851590.32521.486331.669850.96518.7475
1 GBP1.1428611.24015103.2271.698631.908361.1028621.4253
1 USD0.921550.806354183.23751.36971.538820.889317.2764
1 INR0.01107110.009687390.012013810.01645530.01848710.01068390.207555

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Croatian Kuna
1 AMD0.01748 HRK
5 AMD0.08739 HRK
10 AMD0.17478 HRK
20 AMD0.34956 HRK
50 AMD0.87390 HRK
100 AMD1.74779 HRK
250 AMD4.36948 HRK
500 AMD8.73895 HRK
1000 AMD17.47790 HRK
2000 AMD34.95580 HRK
5000 AMD87.38950 HRK
10000 AMD174.77900 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Armenian Dram
1 HRK57.21500 AMD
5 HRK286.07500 AMD
10 HRK572.15000 AMD
20 HRK1144.30000 AMD
50 HRK2860.75000 AMD
100 HRK5721.50000 AMD
250 HRK14303.75000 AMD
500 HRK28607.50000 AMD
1000 HRK57215.00000 AMD
2000 HRK114430.00000 AMD
5000 HRK286075.00000 AMD
10000 HRK572150.00000 AMD