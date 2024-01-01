Armenian drams to Brunei dollars today

Convert AMD to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
3.35 bnd

1.000 AMD = 0.003350 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:15
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.3031.4761.6640.96618.244
1 GBP1.17111.273105.7131.7281.9481.13121.357
1 USD0.920.786183.0681.3581.530.88916.782
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian dram

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Brunei Dollar
1 AMD0.00335 BND
5 AMD0.01675 BND
10 AMD0.03350 BND
20 AMD0.06700 BND
50 AMD0.16750 BND
100 AMD0.33500 BND
250 AMD0.83750 BND
500 AMD1.67499 BND
1000 AMD3.34998 BND
2000 AMD6.69996 BND
5000 AMD16.74990 BND
10000 AMD33.49980 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BND298.51000 AMD
5 BND1,492.55000 AMD
10 BND2,985.10000 AMD
20 BND5,970.20000 AMD
50 BND14,925.50000 AMD
100 BND29,851.00000 AMD
250 BND74,627.50000 AMD
500 BND149,255.00000 AMD
1000 BND298,510.00000 AMD
2000 BND597,020.00000 AMD
5000 BND1,492,550.00000 AMD
10000 BND2,985,100.00000 AMD