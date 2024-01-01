5 Brunei dollars to Armenian drams

Convert BND to AMD at the real exchange rate

5 bnd
1,465.66 amd

B$1.000 BND = ֏293.1 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BND to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BND to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High293.1320293.1320
Low287.8960285.4170
Average289.8791287.9572
Change1.46%2.39%
1 BND to AMD stats

The performance of BND to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 293.1320 and a 30 day low of 287.8960. This means the 30 day average was 289.8791. The change for BND to AMD was 1.46.

The performance of BND to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 293.1320 and a 90 day low of 285.4170. This means the 90 day average was 287.9572. The change for BND to AMD was 2.39.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9161.3731.66718.3241.3241.5220.784
1 EUR1.09211.4991.8220.0041.4451.6610.856
1 CAD0.7280.66711.21413.3470.9641.1080.571
1 NZD0.60.5490.824110.9920.7940.9130.47

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Armenian Dram
1 BND293.13200 AMD
5 BND1,465.66000 AMD
10 BND2,931.32000 AMD
20 BND5,862.64000 AMD
50 BND14,656.60000 AMD
100 BND29,313.20000 AMD
250 BND73,283.00000 AMD
500 BND146,566.00000 AMD
1000 BND293,132.00000 AMD
2000 BND586,264.00000 AMD
5000 BND1,465,660.00000 AMD
10000 BND2,931,320.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Brunei Dollar
1 AMD0.00341 BND
5 AMD0.01706 BND
10 AMD0.03411 BND
20 AMD0.06823 BND
50 AMD0.17057 BND
100 AMD0.34114 BND
250 AMD0.85286 BND
500 AMD1.70572 BND
1000 AMD3.41143 BND
2000 AMD6.82286 BND
5000 AMD17.05715 BND
10000 AMD34.11430 BND