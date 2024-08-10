Brunei dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

Brunei dollar to Armenian drams Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Brunei dollar to Armenian drams history summary. This is the Brunei dollar (BND) to Armenian drams (AMD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BND and AMD historical data from 10-08-2019 to 10-08-2024.
The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Armenian drams is currently 293.132 today, reflecting a 0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.162% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 293.796 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 292.100 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.294% increase in value.
How to convert Brunei dollars to Armenian drams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BND to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
