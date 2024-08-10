Brunei dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Armenian drams is currently 293.132 today, reflecting a 0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.162% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 293.796 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 292.100 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 0.294% increase in value.