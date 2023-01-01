250 Qatari rials to Seychellois rupees

Convert QAR to SCR at the real exchange rate

250 qar
925.05 scr

1.00000 QAR = 3.70021 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 QAR3.70021 SCR
5 QAR18.50105 SCR
10 QAR37.00210 SCR
20 QAR74.00420 SCR
50 QAR185.01050 SCR
100 QAR370.02100 SCR
250 QAR925.05250 SCR
500 QAR1850.10500 SCR
1000 QAR3700.21000 SCR
2000 QAR7400.42000 SCR
5000 QAR18501.05000 SCR
10000 QAR37002.10000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 SCR0.27026 QAR
5 SCR1.35128 QAR
10 SCR2.70255 QAR
20 SCR5.40510 QAR
50 SCR13.51275 QAR
100 SCR27.02550 QAR
250 SCR67.56375 QAR
500 SCR135.12750 QAR
1000 SCR270.25500 QAR
2000 SCR540.51000 QAR
5000 SCR1351.27500 QAR
10000 SCR2702.55000 QAR