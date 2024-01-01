1 Seychellois rupee to Qatari rials

Convert SCR to QAR at the real exchange rate

1 scr
0.26 qar

₨1.000 SCR = QR0.2550 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 SCR0.25501 QAR
5 SCR1.27504 QAR
10 SCR2.55008 QAR
20 SCR5.10016 QAR
50 SCR12.75040 QAR
100 SCR25.50080 QAR
250 SCR63.75200 QAR
500 SCR127.50400 QAR
1000 SCR255.00800 QAR
2000 SCR510.01600 QAR
5000 SCR1,275.04000 QAR
10000 SCR2,550.08000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 QAR3.92145 SCR
5 QAR19.60725 SCR
10 QAR39.21450 SCR
20 QAR78.42900 SCR
50 QAR196.07250 SCR
100 QAR392.14500 SCR
250 QAR980.36250 SCR
500 QAR1,960.72500 SCR
1000 QAR3,921.45000 SCR
2000 QAR7,842.90000 SCR
5000 QAR19,607.25000 SCR
10000 QAR39,214.50000 SCR