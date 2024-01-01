250 Seychellois rupees to Qatari rials

Convert SCR to QAR at the real exchange rate

250 scr
63.85 qar

₨1.000 SCR = QR0.2554 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:52
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.06889.2461.4631.6060.95819.569
1 GBP1.18211.262105.4831.7291.8981.13323.13
1 USD0.9360.792183.5681.371.5030.89718.324
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.219

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Qatari Rial
1 SCR0.25540 QAR
5 SCR1.27701 QAR
10 SCR2.55401 QAR
20 SCR5.10802 QAR
50 SCR12.77005 QAR
100 SCR25.54010 QAR
250 SCR63.85025 QAR
500 SCR127.70050 QAR
1000 SCR255.40100 QAR
2000 SCR510.80200 QAR
5000 SCR1,277.00500 QAR
10000 SCR2,554.01000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Seychellois Rupee
1 QAR3.91541 SCR
5 QAR19.57705 SCR
10 QAR39.15410 SCR
20 QAR78.30820 SCR
50 QAR195.77050 SCR
100 QAR391.54100 SCR
250 QAR978.85250 SCR
500 QAR1,957.70500 SCR
1000 QAR3,915.41000 SCR
2000 QAR7,830.82000 SCR
5000 QAR19,577.05000 SCR
10000 QAR39,154.10000 SCR