Philippine pesos to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert PHP to KWD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = ك0.005295 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
PHP to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 PHP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00550.0055
Low0.00530.0052
Average0.00540.0054
Change-2.74%1.17%
1 PHP to KWD stats

The performance of PHP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0055 and a 30 day low of 0.0053. This means the 30 day average was 0.0054. The change for PHP to KWD was -2.74.

The performance of PHP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0055 and a 90 day low of 0.0052. This means the 90 day average was 0.0054. The change for PHP to KWD was 1.17.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.24151.947.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.111109.9545.149
1 EUR1.081.49211.6220.8321,489.44164.0757.683
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.091101.1394.736

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PHP0.00529 KWD
5 PHP0.02647 KWD
10 PHP0.05295 KWD
20 PHP0.10589 KWD
50 PHP0.26473 KWD
100 PHP0.52947 KWD
250 PHP1.32367 KWD
500 PHP2.64734 KWD
1000 PHP5.29467 KWD
2000 PHP10.58934 KWD
5000 PHP26.47335 KWD
10000 PHP52.94670 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 KWD188.86900 PHP
5 KWD944.34500 PHP
10 KWD1,888.69000 PHP
20 KWD3,777.38000 PHP
50 KWD9,443.45000 PHP
100 KWD18,886.90000 PHP
250 KWD47,217.25000 PHP
500 KWD94,434.50000 PHP
1000 KWD188,869.00000 PHP
2000 KWD377,738.00000 PHP
5000 KWD944,345.00000 PHP
10000 KWD1,888,690.00000 PHP