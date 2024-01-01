20 Kuwaiti dinars to Philippine pesos
Convert KWD to PHP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
KWD to PHP conversion chart
1 KWD = 189.46200 PHP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 KWD to PHP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|189.4550
|191.7180
|Low
|183.0840
|182.1400
|Average
|185.7105
|185.8513
|Change
|3.28%
|-1.11%
|View full history
1 KWD to PHP stats
The performance of KWD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 189.4550 and a 30 day low of 183.0840. This means the 30 day average was 185.7105. The change for KWD to PHP was 3.28.
The performance of KWD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 191.7180 and a 90 day low of 182.1400. This means the 90 day average was 185.8513. The change for KWD to PHP was -1.11.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Philippine pesos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Philippine Peso
|1 KWD
|189.46200 PHP
|5 KWD
|947.31000 PHP
|10 KWD
|1,894.62000 PHP
|20 KWD
|3,789.24000 PHP
|50 KWD
|9,473.10000 PHP
|100 KWD
|18,946.20000 PHP
|250 KWD
|47,365.50000 PHP
|500 KWD
|94,731.00000 PHP
|1000 KWD
|189,462.00000 PHP
|2000 KWD
|378,924.00000 PHP
|5000 KWD
|947,310.00000 PHP
|10000 KWD
|1,894,620.00000 PHP