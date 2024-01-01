500 Kuwaiti dinars to Philippine pesos

Convert KWD to PHP at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₱189.5 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52
KWD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 KWD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High189.4550191.7180
Low183.0840182.1400
Average185.7105185.8513
Change3.28%-1.11%
1 KWD to PHP stats

The performance of KWD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 189.4550 and a 30 day low of 183.0840. This means the 30 day average was 185.7105. The change for KWD to PHP was 3.28.

The performance of KWD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 191.7180 and a 90 day low of 182.1400. This means the 90 day average was 185.8513. The change for KWD to PHP was -1.11.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 KWD189.45500 PHP
5 KWD947.27500 PHP
10 KWD1,894.55000 PHP
20 KWD3,789.10000 PHP
50 KWD9,472.75000 PHP
100 KWD18,945.50000 PHP
250 KWD47,363.75000 PHP
500 KWD94,727.50000 PHP
1000 KWD189,455.00000 PHP
2000 KWD378,910.00000 PHP
5000 KWD947,275.00000 PHP
10000 KWD1,894,550.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PHP0.00528 KWD
5 PHP0.02639 KWD
10 PHP0.05278 KWD
20 PHP0.10557 KWD
50 PHP0.26391 KWD
100 PHP0.52783 KWD
250 PHP1.31957 KWD
500 PHP2.63915 KWD
1000 PHP5.27829 KWD
2000 PHP10.55658 KWD
5000 PHP26.39145 KWD
10000 PHP52.78290 KWD