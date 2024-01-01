50,000 South Korean wons to Nepalese rupees
Convert KRW to NPR at the real exchange rate
KRW to NPR conversion chart
1 KRW = 0.09748 NPR
0
|1 KRW to NPR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.1022
|0.1022
|Low
|0.0975
|0.0967
|Average
|0.0999
|0.0997
|Change
|-2.71%
|0.69%
1 KRW to NPR stats
The performance of KRW to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1022 and a 30 day low of 0.0975. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for KRW to NPR was -2.71.
The performance of KRW to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1022 and a 90 day low of 0.0967. This means the 90 day average was 0.0997. The change for KRW to NPR was 0.69.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nepalese Rupee
|1 KRW
|0.09748 NPR
|5 KRW
|0.48739 NPR
|10 KRW
|0.97478 NPR
|20 KRW
|1.94957 NPR
|50 KRW
|4.87392 NPR
|100 KRW
|9.74784 NPR
|250 KRW
|24.36960 NPR
|500 KRW
|48.73920 NPR
|1000 KRW
|97.47840 NPR
|2000 KRW
|194.95680 NPR
|5000 KRW
|487.39200 NPR
|10000 KRW
|974.78400 NPR
|20000 KRW
|1,949.56800 NPR
|30000 KRW
|2,924.35200 NPR
|40000 KRW
|3,899.13600 NPR
|50000 KRW
|4,873.92000 NPR
|Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South Korean Won
|1 NPR
|10.25870 KRW
|5 NPR
|51.29350 KRW
|10 NPR
|102.58700 KRW
|20 NPR
|205.17400 KRW
|50 NPR
|512.93500 KRW
|100 NPR
|1,025.87000 KRW
|250 NPR
|2,564.67500 KRW
|500 NPR
|5,129.35000 KRW
|1000 NPR
|10,258.70000 KRW
|2000 NPR
|20,517.40000 KRW
|5000 NPR
|51,293.50000 KRW
|10000 NPR
|102,587.00000 KRW