40,000 South Korean wons to Nepalese rupees

Convert KRW to NPR at the real exchange rate

₩1.000 KRW = ₨0.09748 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
KRW to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 KRW to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10220.1022
Low0.09750.0967
Average0.09990.0997
Change-2.71%0.69%
1 KRW to NPR stats

The performance of KRW to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1022 and a 30 day low of 0.0975. This means the 30 day average was 0.0999. The change for KRW to NPR was -2.71.

The performance of KRW to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1022 and a 90 day low of 0.0967. This means the 90 day average was 0.0997. The change for KRW to NPR was 0.69.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRSGDCNY
1 USD10.9271.3841.5080.77484.0781.3237.13
1 EUR1.07811.4921.6260.83490.6531.4267.688
1 CAD0.7230.6711.090.55960.7570.9565.152
1 AUD0.6630.6150.91710.51355.740.8774.727

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nepalese Rupee
1 KRW0.09748 NPR
5 KRW0.48739 NPR
10 KRW0.97478 NPR
20 KRW1.94957 NPR
50 KRW4.87392 NPR
100 KRW9.74784 NPR
250 KRW24.36960 NPR
500 KRW48.73920 NPR
1000 KRW97.47840 NPR
2000 KRW194.95680 NPR
5000 KRW487.39200 NPR
10000 KRW974.78400 NPR
20000 KRW1,949.56800 NPR
30000 KRW2,924.35200 NPR
40000 KRW3,899.13600 NPR
50000 KRW4,873.92000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South Korean Won
1 NPR10.25870 KRW
5 NPR51.29350 KRW
10 NPR102.58700 KRW
20 NPR205.17400 KRW
50 NPR512.93500 KRW
100 NPR1,025.87000 KRW
250 NPR2,564.67500 KRW
500 NPR5,129.35000 KRW
1000 NPR10,258.70000 KRW
2000 NPR20,517.40000 KRW
5000 NPR51,293.50000 KRW
10000 NPR102,587.00000 KRW