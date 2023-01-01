50 South Korean wons to Nepalese rupees

Convert KRW to NPR at the real exchange rate

50 krw
5.12 npr

1.00000 KRW = 0.10238 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
How to convert South Korean wons to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KRW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KRW to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nepalese Rupee
1 KRW0.10238 NPR
5 KRW0.51191 NPR
10 KRW1.02382 NPR
20 KRW2.04764 NPR
50 KRW5.11910 NPR
100 KRW10.23820 NPR
250 KRW25.59550 NPR
500 KRW51.19100 NPR
1000 KRW102.38200 NPR
2000 KRW204.76400 NPR
5000 KRW511.91000 NPR
10000 KRW1023.82000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South Korean Won
1 NPR9.76736 KRW
5 NPR48.83680 KRW
10 NPR97.67360 KRW
20 NPR195.34720 KRW
50 NPR488.36800 KRW
100 NPR976.73600 KRW
250 NPR2441.84000 KRW
500 NPR4883.68000 KRW
1000 NPR9767.36000 KRW
2000 NPR19534.72000 KRW
5000 NPR48836.80000 KRW
10000 NPR97673.60000 KRW