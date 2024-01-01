Convert KRW to NPR at the real exchange rate

50 South Korean wons to Nepalese rupees

50 krw
4.83 npr

₩1.000 KRW = ₨0.09660 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KRW to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09780.0992
Low0.09590.0959
Average0.09670.0973
Change0.05%-1.83%
1 KRW to NPR stats

The performance of KRW to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0978 and a 30 day low of 0.0959. This means the 30 day average was 0.0967. The change for KRW to NPR was 0.05.

The performance of KRW to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0992 and a 90 day low of 0.0959. This means the 90 day average was 0.0973. The change for KRW to NPR was -1.83.

Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nepalese Rupee
1 KRW0,09660 NPR
5 KRW0,48301 NPR
10 KRW0,96601 NPR
20 KRW1,93203 NPR
50 KRW4,83007 NPR
100 KRW9,66014 NPR
250 KRW24,15035 NPR
500 KRW48,30070 NPR
1000 KRW96,60140 NPR
2000 KRW193,20280 NPR
5000 KRW483,00700 NPR
10000 KRW966,01400 NPR
20000 KRW1.932,02800 NPR
30000 KRW2.898,04200 NPR
40000 KRW3.864,05600 NPR
50000 KRW4.830,07000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South Korean Won
1 NPR10,35180 KRW
5 NPR51,75900 KRW
10 NPR103,51800 KRW
20 NPR207,03600 KRW
50 NPR517,59000 KRW
100 NPR1.035,18000 KRW
250 NPR2.587,95000 KRW
500 NPR5.175,90000 KRW
1000 NPR10.351,80000 KRW
2000 NPR20.703,60000 KRW
5000 NPR51.759,00000 KRW
10000 NPR103.518,00000 KRW