Convert KRW to NPR at the real exchange rate
1 South Korean won to Nepalese rupees
Loading
|1 KRW to NPR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0978
|0.0992
|Low
|0.0959
|0.0959
|Average
|0.0967
|0.0973
|Change
|0.05%
|-1.83%
|View full history
1 KRW to NPR stats
The performance of KRW to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0978 and a 30 day low of 0.0959. This means the 30 day average was 0.0967. The change for KRW to NPR was 0.05.
The performance of KRW to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0992 and a 90 day low of 0.0959. This means the 90 day average was 0.0973. The change for KRW to NPR was -1.83.
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Nepalese Rupee
|1 KRW
|0,09660 NPR
|5 KRW
|0,48301 NPR
|10 KRW
|0,96601 NPR
|20 KRW
|1,93203 NPR
|50 KRW
|4,83007 NPR
|100 KRW
|9,66014 NPR
|250 KRW
|24,15035 NPR
|500 KRW
|48,30070 NPR
|1000 KRW
|96,60140 NPR
|2000 KRW
|193,20280 NPR
|5000 KRW
|483,00700 NPR
|10000 KRW
|966,01400 NPR
|20000 KRW
|1.932,02800 NPR
|30000 KRW
|2.898,04200 NPR
|40000 KRW
|3.864,05600 NPR
|50000 KRW
|4.830,07000 NPR
|Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / South Korean Won
|1 NPR
|10,35180 KRW
|5 NPR
|51,75900 KRW
|10 NPR
|103,51800 KRW
|20 NPR
|207,03600 KRW
|50 NPR
|517,59000 KRW
|100 NPR
|1.035,18000 KRW
|250 NPR
|2.587,95000 KRW
|500 NPR
|5.175,90000 KRW
|1000 NPR
|10.351,80000 KRW
|2000 NPR
|20.703,60000 KRW
|5000 NPR
|51.759,00000 KRW
|10000 NPR
|103.518,00000 KRW