The Colombian peso is the official currency of Colombia. It is most commonly exchanged with the US dollar (USD). The currency code for the peso is COP. The peso’s official symbol is $. For clarity, the currency code is sometimes abbreviated as COL$. Peso means ‘weight’ or ‘pound’ in Spanish, after the British pound. Colombians may refer to the peso colloquially as ‘plata’, meaning silver; ‘billete’, meaning ticket; ‘biyuyo’; ‘lucas’; or ‘marmaja’.

 USD EUR CAD GBP AUD SGD PHP ZAR
From COP0.00025 0.00023 0.00034 0.00020 0.00038 0.00033 0.01375 0.00452
To COP4050.12000 4410.58000 2947.90000 5042.20000 2630.55000 3010.46000 72.71910 221.18300

