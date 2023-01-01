Colombian Peso (COP)
The Colombian peso is the official currency of Colombia. It is most commonly exchanged with the US dollar (USD). The currency code for the peso is COP. The peso’s official symbol is $. For clarity, the currency code is sometimes abbreviated as COL$. Peso means ‘weight’ or ‘pound’ in Spanish, after the British pound. Colombians may refer to the peso colloquially as ‘plata’, meaning silver; ‘billete’, meaning ticket; ‘biyuyo’; ‘lucas’; or ‘marmaja’.
Currency name
Colombian Peso
Currency symbol
$
COP exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|GBP
|AUD
|SGD
|PHP
|ZAR
|From COP
|0.00025
|0.00023
|0.00034
|0.00020
|0.00038
|0.00033
|0.01375
|0.00452
|To COP
|4050.12000
|4410.58000
|2947.90000
|5042.20000
|2630.55000
|3010.46000
|72.71910
|221.18300
