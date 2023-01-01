Colombian pesos to Chilean pesos today

Convert COP to CLP at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
215 clp

1.00000 COP = 0.21540 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
How to convert Colombian pesos to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Chilean Peso
1 COP0.21540 CLP
5 COP1.07700 CLP
10 COP2.15400 CLP
20 COP4.30800 CLP
50 COP10.77000 CLP
100 COP21.54000 CLP
250 COP53.85000 CLP
500 COP107.70000 CLP
1000 COP215.40000 CLP
2000 COP430.80000 CLP
5000 COP1077.00000 CLP
10000 COP2154.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Colombian Peso
1 CLP4.64253 COP
5 CLP23.21265 COP
10 CLP46.42530 COP
20 CLP92.85060 COP
50 CLP232.12650 COP
100 CLP464.25300 COP
250 CLP1160.63250 COP
500 CLP2321.26500 COP
1000 CLP4642.53000 COP
2000 CLP9285.06000 COP
5000 CLP23212.65000 COP
10000 CLP46425.30000 COP