1,000 cop
27.09 bdt

1.00000 COP = 0.02709 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 COP0.02709 BDT
5 COP0.13547 BDT
10 COP0.27093 BDT
20 COP0.54186 BDT
50 COP1.35465 BDT
100 COP2.70931 BDT
250 COP6.77327 BDT
500 COP13.54655 BDT
1000 COP27.09310 BDT
2000 COP54.18620 BDT
5000 COP135.46550 BDT
10000 COP270.93100 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Colombian Peso
1 BDT36.90970 COP
5 BDT184.54850 COP
10 BDT369.09700 COP
20 BDT738.19400 COP
50 BDT1845.48500 COP
100 BDT3690.97000 COP
250 BDT9227.42500 COP
500 BDT18454.85000 COP
1000 BDT36909.70000 COP
2000 BDT73819.40000 COP
5000 BDT184548.50000 COP
10000 BDT369097.00000 COP